Appalling! Taxi driver allegedly beaten to death over Rs. 10

Banda, Uttar Pradesh (ANI): A taxi driver named Munna was allegedly beaten to death over a paltry sum of Rs. 10 after an argument broke out with three unidentified persons whom he was carrying in his vehicle from Badausa to Chandaur village. Reportedly, a heated argument broke out between Munna and the accused over the taxi's fare following which he was beaten to death on the spot. Two men have been arrested by the police and a manhunt has been launched to nab the third accused in the case.