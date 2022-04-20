App to help Nepal earthquake victims launched

New Delhi: An online application promising to aid the search and rescue efforts in earthquake-ravaged Nepal was launched here, a statement said on Thursday. 'Help Nepal' allows users to share information about their current situation, safety and other issues through the app which was developed by Sagoon, a social platform located in Washington DC and New Delhi. "This app provides whereabouts of users, their family and friends. It helps the Nepali community across the globe to communicate with each other while stranded tourists, unable to reach out to their family and friends can also use it," it said. Users can also ask and give any information about relief efforts in messages, photos and videos. Govinda Giri, founder of the application has initiated a fund raiser in the US and the money generated will be used to provide first aid assistance, food packages and temporary shelters to the people in Nepal. "We are providing dry food packages, water, blankets, flashlights and batteries to charge cell phones," he said. Nepal was devastated by a major earthquake on April 25, measuring 7.9 on the Richter scale that has so far left over 5,000 people dead. IANS