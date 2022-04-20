Apna Dal MLA Announces Support To Farmers' Stir

Siddhartha Nagar: An Apna Dal MLA has come out in support of the farmers agitating against three new agriculture laws of the centre.

The Apna Dal is an ally of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and this is the first time that the party Legislator had defied the coalition discipline. Apna Dal (S) MLA Amar Singh Chaudhary told reporters, "It seems that the government has no problem with people and farmers getting angry. It looks like the aim is not to make a handful of industrialists unhappy."

He asked why industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani had got big godowns constructed in different states about a year ago. He said the people who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and again in the 2019 elections, are unhappy over the contentious farm laws.

Chaudhary said the government is not doing anything to clear these doubts.

The Apna Dal said it has already announced that it will contest the upcoming Panchayat elections on its own and sources claim that the party is gradually distancing itself from the BJP. The Apna Dal has nine Legislators in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and two members in the Lok Sabha. —IANS