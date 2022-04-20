Apna Dal Led By Krishna Patel Makes Alliance With Congress In UP

Lucknow: A day after BJP struck deal with Apna Dal led by Union minister Anupriya Patel, the rival faction led by Krishna Patel, mother of Anupriya, on Saturday announced alliance with Congress.

Under the alliance, Apna Dal would get 2 Lok Sabha seats of Pilibhit and Basti under the agreement.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel, son-in-law of Krishna Patel has embraced the membership of the Congress party in the presence of President Rahul Gandhi. Also present on the occasion were AICC general secretary incharge of Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC general secretary of Uttar Pradesh west Jyotiraditya Scindia. Pankaj is likely to contest from one of the two seats allotted to them. UNI