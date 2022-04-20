Apna Dal Eyes Alliance Ahead Of 2019 Vote

Lucknow:Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year, Apna Dal led by Krishna Patel on Sunday announced that in the era of alliance politics, her party is also in search a viable partner to contest the polls.

The party was also not averse to have alliance with BJP too where her daughter union minister Anurpiya Patel , led Apna Dal(Sonelal) is the partner in the NDA government. However on a positive note for Krishna Patel, party MP from Pratapgarh Kunwar Haribansh Singh , who had won the Lok Sabha polls for the party in 2014 along with Anupriya , was with the mother and not the daughter.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday in presence of her daughter Pallavi Patel and the Pratapgarh MP Kunwar Haribansh Singh, Ms Krishna Patel disclosed that leaders from all political parties including SP, BSP, Congress and even BJP are in touch with her.

"We are not averse in joining with the BJP if they accept our agenda of farmers, youths, and common people besides announcing a Kisan Commission ," she said while adding that they did not care if on the alliance her daughter Anupriya Patel too been accommodated.

"In 2014 , BJP got the landslide victory in UP just due to support from the Apna Dal and hence the party should think twice to accommodate us in the 2019 Polls too," Ms Patel said. She said that a clarity about the alliance would be cleared by next one month though the party was preparing to contest around 30 Lok Sabha seats in eastern UP if the alliance talks fail.

Mr Pallavi too supported her mother's view with adding that Apna Dal would stick to its agenda , on which the party was formed by my father in 1996.

"We are the real Apna Dal and were fighting on the issues of the farmers, youths and poor. Besides we are the only political party concern for the Kurmi community, " Ms Pallavi said.

Meanwhile, Pratapgarh MP, Kunwar Haribansh Singh thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing a medical college in Pratapgarh.

"I have written to UP CM to name the medical college on Sonelal Patel," he said while announcing that PM will lay the foundation of the new medical college in Pratapgarh very soon. He also disclosed that on his personal instance centre as well as the UP governments have approved development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore. UNI