Apna Dal Also Raises Demand For Caste Census

Lucknow: The Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has raised the demand of a caste survey and increase in income limit celling for the OBC creamy layer to Rs 15 lakh per annum.

The Apna Dal is the first BJP ally to raise the demand after Bihar held a caste census. Till now, BJP’s allies had maintained a studied silence on the issue.

Addressing a public meeting on the death anniversary of party founder Sonelal Patel at GIC ground in Pratapgarh on Tuesday, the Apna Dal (S) chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel said, “The Apna Dal (S) has been raising demand of caste-based survey since the party’s formation. Sonelal Patel was the first to give the ‘Jiski jitni sankya bhari uski utni hissedari’ slogan.”

She said, “The basis of our social structure is ‘caste’. After 1931, caste-based survey was not conducted in the country. Today the need of the hour is ‘caste survey’. The authentic number of each caste will be known from the exercise. It is necessary for the empowerment of the weaker section in the society.”

She added, “The caste survey alone is not going to deliver social justice. On the basis of statistics, we also need information about social and economic backwardness. The benefits of the government schemes should be provided to the oppressed people. Our country is the largest democratic country in the world. Caste survey is necessary to strengthen democracy. It is a medium to make democracy more mature and powerful.” “The income limit ceiling for OBC creamy layer should be increased to Rs 15 lakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had increased the limit from Rs 6 lakh to 8 lakh. Now, it should be further increased and a ministry should be formed for the welfare of backward communities on the lines of the minority ministry. The participation of each section of the society should be ensured in the four pillars of democracy,” the minister said. Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Ashish Patel said, “Apna Dal (S) does not just talk but also gives results for Dalits and backward classes. Apna Dal (S) chief ensured implementation of 27 per cent OBC reservation in Navodaya schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Sainik schools. The OBC reservation in medical exam (NEET) has also been implemented.”

The Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh Assembly and two Lok Sabha MPs. —IANS