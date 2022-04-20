Apathetic Attitude

Nainital: People from all walks of life have been greatly concerned about the health of Nainital. Several workshops and meetings regarding the lake and environment have been regularly organized, but to no effect.

Scientists and eminent geologists have insisted on preserving the Sukhatal catchment area, to stop encroachment there and not to pump out water when the lake starts filling up in rain season. Health of Sukhatal directly affects the health of the Nainital Lake as it is the main feeder with almost 1/5 share to maintain water level in Naini Lake .

Ministers, Governor and senior officers seldom call meetings to show their concern. The problem of encroachment and draining of the Sukhatal Lake is also discussed number of times, but it seems that either the recommendations given in the meetings lye idle in some file or it would appear that the Government of Uttarakhand was not impressed by the most logical suggestions given during such discussions. To organise meetings and seminars appear to have become a fashion during summer to escape heat wave of mainland.

In an initiative taken by the Government regarding Zoning Regulations in the lake region of Nainital, the suggestion concerning "Flood affected area use zone" seemed weak and completely half hearted. The burden of deciding the maximum water level in the Sukhatal lake has been given to the Irrigation Department. The instructions given state that the Irrigation Department shall issue no objection certificates for building construction and renovation purposes, which shall be 3.00 metres above the maximum lake level. These instructions seem vague as the Irrigation Department can decide the maximum lake level under pressure from builders, interested parties as well as politicians.

The administration should tackle this problem with concern for the town and not the greedy few who have no idea of the destruction they are doing to the environment and thereby the town and Nainital Lake, knowingly or unknowingly.



