Aparna Yadav embarrasses Akhilesh, supports NRC

Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, sister-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has once again embarrassed her party.

In an interview to a news channel, Aparna Yadav has come out strongly in support of the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

This is in contradiction to the stand taken by the Samajwadi Party which has been opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Akhilesh Yadav has even gone to the extent of saying that he will not fill any form related to these population schemes.

"What is wrong with NRC? Indians should not have any problem with the issue. There are infiltrators coming into the country and we should know who actually our citizens are.

"After all, don''t we tell people about our families and where our children are studying?" she asked.

Aparna Yadav said that there should be no politics on the issue and liberals and Left wing leaders should realize that this is being done in national interests.

"Any true Indian will not protest against the population and citizenship campaign. It is only some anti-social elements who are protesting," she said.

She further said that people should study the Citizenship Amendment Act before talking about it.

"What is wrong in standing in a queue to submit documents if it is in national interests. It is not a matter of shame -- it should be a matter of pride," she added.

Mulayam Singh''s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL)), has also denounced CAA and NRC saying that it would target the minority community.

--IANS