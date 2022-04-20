Aparna Yadav Comes In Support Of Shivpal

Lucknow: Shivpal Singh Yadav, the rebel Samajwadi party leader who has floated `Samajwadi Secular Morcha' got a shot in the arm on Saturday as Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, announced her support for `Chacha Shivpal''.

A day earlier on Friday Mulayam Singh Yadav had delivered a shock to his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav by sharing the dais with Shivpal Yadav on the death anniversary of the veteran socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

Aparna, who is married to Prateek, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, declared her support for Chacha Ji (Shivpal Yadav) and his party Samajwadi Secular Morcha on Saturday. She added that she would work towards strengthening the Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

Aparna, who shared the stage with Shivpal Yadav, the convener of Samajwadi Secular Morcha, at a function organised in Lucknow on Saturday said, "I have always respected Chacha Ji and Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and we will work towards making Secular Morcha stronger. Aparna also said that Shivpal Yadav would decide a suitable time for her to join and contest for Secular Morcha. She said after Netajee I have highest regard for Chacha Shivpalji.

Speaking on the occasion, the Jaswantnagar MLA and Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Yadav said, "Time has come to take some big decisions. We want to bring the change in the society. More than 24 political parties are in our touch and we will be taking BJP head on in the upcoming elections."

Reverting to usual political rhetoric's Aparna Yadav the farmers are suffering under the BJP rule in UP and Center and the army jawans are dying on the borders. She said the national mood is fast turning against the BJP and the people want positive change in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Friday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had made an appearance at a function alongside his brother Shivpal Yadav for the first time since the Samajwadi Secular Morcha was launched. The event was organised to mark the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia.

Mulayam, who garlanded a statue of Lohia, refrained from taking questions from media at Lucknow. However, Shivpal Yadav, in his address expressed happiness over the presence of his elder brother. "Today Neta Ji has graced us with his presence and has given us his blessings. I am sure he will continue to give us his blessings in the future also," he had said. In August, Shivpal Yadav launched 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' after expressing his disappointment with the Samajwadi Party leadership. UNI