AP Wants Gulbarga, Amravati Back To Regain Original Status Quo

New Delhi (The Hawk): Hellbent, determined, recalcitrant, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Ministerial colleagues, the state's bureaucrats, masses of all hues immediately want back Gulbarga from Karnataka and Amravati from Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh to regain its original status quo of the state's area so that the Reddy Government can fully exploit both's full tourism potential and earn mammoth revenues from both's numerous tourism possibilities now, earn mammoth revenues, now being kept as sheer wastage by Maharashtra and Karnataka, both being pre occupied with their original areas of the states and their developments in all sectors leaving Gulbarga, Amravati utterly neglected.

Their rejection/s of both the historical, picturesque places will turn out to be money spinner fro AP which is now abysmally short of cash due to divisions --- AP and Telangana --- in original AP and its prime all round resources have gone over to Telengana. At the time of writing, Maharashtra Government's reactions to the AP Government-wishes are not known but it is strongly expected in the AP that very soon in the ensuing days, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will spontaneously hand over Amravati to AP while Karnataka CM Yedyurappa will hand over Gulbarga to AP.

Justification/s of such demands : The history of Gulbarga dates to the 6th century. The Rashtrakutas gained control over the region, but the Chalukyas regained their domain within a short period and reigned supreme for over 200 years. The Kalyani Kalachuris who succeeded them ruled until the 12th century. Around the end of the 12th century, the Yadavas of Devagiri and the Hoysalas of Dwarasamadra destroyed the supremacy of the Chalukyas and Kalachuris of Kalyani. Around the same period, the Kakatiya kings of Warangal came into prominence and the present Gulbarga and Raichur districts formed part of their domain. The Kakatiya power was subdued in 1321 AD and the entire Deccan, including the district of Gulbarga, passed under the control of the Delhi Sultanate.

The revolt of the officers appointed from Delhi resulted in the founding of the Bahmani Sultanate in 1347 CE by Ala-ud-Din Bahman Shah, who chose Gulbarga (Hasanabad) to be the capital. When the Bahamani dynasty came to an end in 1527, the kingdom broke up into five independent Sultanates, Bijapur, Bidar, Berar, Ahmednagar, and Golconda. The present Gulbarga/Gulbarga district came partly under Bidar and partly under Bijapur. The last of these sultanates, Golconda, finally fell to Aurangzeb in 1687.

With the conquest of the Deccan by Aurangzeb in the 17th century, Gulbarga passed under the Mughal Empire. In the early part of the 18th century, with the decline of the Mughal Empire, Asaf Jha, one of Aurangzeb's generals, formed the Hyderabad State, in which a major part of the Gulbarga area was also included. In 1948, Hyderabad State became a part of the Indian Union, and in 1956, excluding two talukas which were annexed to Andhra Pradesh, Gulbarga district became part of new Mysore State.

Gulbarga (Urdu) (city of flowers and gardens) was renamed Kalaburagi (Kannada) (Kal-means stone in Kannada, bur means thorns in Kannada the whole name represents "The Land of stones and thorns") effective 1 November 2014

From such vivid historic, eventful background of both these districts, it is clear that both have abundant numerous types of tourism potential for the entire country and for the world and simultaneous revenue potentials for AP. This way Reddy is bang right in demanding Amravati, Gulbarga back in AP.