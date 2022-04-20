AP police crack temple burglary in 2 days with help of CCTV

Chittoor: Installation of extensive surveillance cameras at religious places in Andhra Pradesh after a spate of alleged temple attacks over the months helped Chittoor district police to nab two thieves, involved in a temple burglary, in just two days' time.

The arrested thieves have been identified as Tupakula Venkaesh (21) from Venkatapuram in Satyavedu mandalam and Chinna (25) from Manellore of Gummadipudi taluka in Tamil Nadu.

On receiving a complaint from Allapugunta villagers about the burglary at Ankamma temple at Allapugunta village in Satyavedu mandalam, the police tapped the CCTV footage and zeroed in on some old thieves registered in Nagalapuram police station.Police received a tipoff on Friday at 7 a.m. that the suspects are at RB family dhaba located on the border between AP and Tamil Nadu and apprehended them.

"On interrogating them, they confessed to committing thefts at Kotamitta colony in Satyavedu mandalam Gandhi Road," said a police official.

Police also recovered 32 grams of stolen gold ornaments from the Allapugunta temple and another 12 grams gold related to two more cases from the accused.

According to the police, the seized gold is worth Rs 2 lakh.

"Upon installing CCTV cameras in all temples, we managed to nab the thieves within 2-3 days of receiving the complaints," said an official.IANS