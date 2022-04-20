AP legislators, Assembly, secretariat staff to be vaccinated for COVID

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will vaccinate all the legislators and staff of the Assembly for Coronavirus for two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

"As per the instructions of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, members of AP Assembly and legislative council will be vaccinated for Covid on March 24 and March 25 at the Assembly premises," said AP legislative council secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu late on Thursday.

Inoculation will begin at 10 a.m. and last till 5 p.m. on those two appointed days. Balakrishnamacharyulu extended the opportunity to Assembly employees as well.

Likewise, AP secretariat employees will also be vaccinated on March 25 and March 26, including the journalists who cover Assembly and the legislative council.

Balakrishnamacharyulu said all those people interested in vaccination should produce a photocopy of their Aadhaar card.

—IANS