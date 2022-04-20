AP Govt Launches 'People First', A Mobile App For Citizens

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government today launched 'People First', a mobile application that will "empower citizens with real-time governance".

People First, currently available only on Android-based mobile phones, enables citizens to access their profile, the various benefits accrued to them from the government and also register their grievances.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the App at the two-day conference of district Collectors here today.

People First is a grievance redressal platform launched in May by the AP government as part of its e-governance initiative as a two-way communications channel between the government and the citizens.

While the government staff randomly call people on their phones to elicit feedback on the implementation of various schemes, people, on the other hand, could call the toll free number 1100 to register complaints related to the administration, including corruption.

Using the mobile App, a user needs to log in using his or her Aadhar number to access the registered family data and also download e-certificates like caste, residence, income, birth and death, etc.

They can also check details of various government schemes like PDS, pensions, insurance and housing, according to Real-Time Governance CEO Babu Ahamed.

"The App contains the village profile, the list of (community) assets and news and updates relating to the government," he said. The iOS version of the App would soon be released.