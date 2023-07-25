AP Dhillon on new single 'Sleepless': Marks a new inning for me

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian hip-hop star AP Dhillon just released his brand-new single, 'Sleepless'. It features longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon and famous hip-hop filmmaker Spike Jordan on the credits.

As AP Dhillon put it, " 'Sleepless' marks a new inning for me as I ventured out of my comfort zone to give my audiences a unique sound that is different from what they are probably used to."

"It is a bridge between innovation and tradition. I hope they like it as much as I do, it is personally one of my favourite songs to date."

The up-tempo dance record draws delivers an evocative narrative that blends romance with despair. The song's central theme is the emotional void that follows the end of a significant relationship.

'Sleepless' is the epitome of the perfect fusion of traditional and modern musical styles, with its enveloping lyrics and hard-hitting lines and blazing voices.

A visually captivating insight into how heartbreak can't be fostered through financial pleasures and avant-garde lifestyles is shown in the song video, shot by Spike Jordan, who has created some of the most significant rap music videos of recent times.

'Sleepless' is Dhillon's second release of 2023. His first song, 'True Stories', made it to the top of playlists like 'Hot Hits Punjabi' on Spotify and was featured on the cover of 'New Music Friday'.

"Sleepless" comes out as a special collaboration between Mass Appeal India and AP's Run-Up.

Since his first album came out in 2019, singer, songwriter, and music producer AP Dhillon has won over the hearts of millions of music fans all over the world. Songs like "Saada Pyaar," which gently tugs at listeners' heartstrings, and "Brown Munde," an iconic brown boy anthem, have helped put Dhillon in a prominent position in the music industry, where his fan base is growing.—Inputs from Agencies