AP CM, LoP congratulate ISRO for successful launch of RISAT-2B Satellite

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO for the successful launch of RISAT-2B Satellite.

The Chief Minister tweeted "Congratulating ISRO for successfully launching of RISAT-2B earth observation satellite through PSLVC46. It will enhance India's surveillance capabilities and will provide services in fields such as agriculture, forestry and disaster management support".

Mr Reddy, in a statement congratulated the ISRO scientists for successfully launching RISAT-2B satellite and wished more success in future endeavours.