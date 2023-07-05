AP CM Jagan meets Modi, Shah and Sitharaman over pending state issues

New Delhi: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to examine the status of various pending state projects. Here he also spoke with Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance, and Amit Shah, the home minister of India's central government. Reddy met with the prime minister for an hour to discuss a number of unresolved issues, including the division of the state, the Polavaram irrigation project, the building of a steel mill in the YSR Kadapa district, and the provision of funding for new medical colleges. PMO tweeted, "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ysjagan met Prime Minister @narendramodi." It also included a photo from the gathering.

Andhra Pradesh's chief minister also informed Modi of the long-overdue increase in the Polavaram project's construction cost to Rs 55,548.87 crore.

The first phase of the project's construction is currently being considered by the central hydropower department, and he added the state government needs Rs 17,144 crore to speed up the work.—Inputs from Agencies