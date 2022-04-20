Anyone Misbehaving With Our Soldiers Should Be 'Shot Dead', Says Yogeshwar Dutt

Sonipat: Joining Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir and former opener Virender Sehwag in condemning the video featuring a security personnel being roughed up by some youths in Srinagar, Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Sunday said that anyone who goes against the country and misbehaves with our soldiers should be shot dead.

"What has happened is extremely wrong. Our CRPF jawan was insulted. He was brutally attacked and his helmet had also rolled down the road. It is extremely insulting for India to see a youth thrashing our jawan. This is very saddening. Anyone who goes against the country and misbehaves with our soldiers should be shot dead," Yogeshwar told in an exclusive conversation.

The Indian wrestler further insisted that the security forces should be given full power to deal directly with such elements.

"Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements, otherwise it won't stop," he stated.

Gambhir had earlier said that at least a 100 jihadi lives must be taken for every slap on an Indian soldier's face.

Sehwag had also expressed his ire over the video, saying abuse of the country's CRPF jawans is completely unacceptable.

The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he was attacked by the youth, while returning from a polling booth in Srinagar.

The video shows the jawan walking when suddenly a local attacks him. The impact of the attack makes the jawan's helmet roll down the road, causing him some injuries.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is trying to ascertain the exact location of the video and the uploader.