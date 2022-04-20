Anyone Can Get Killed In UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the law and order situation is so grim in Uttar Pradesh that "anyone can get killed anytime" in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Yadav said, "The country can progress only on the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. I have come back from Bundelkhand yesterday, the situation of farmers there is very grim and the government is not helping them. Anyone can get killed anywhere in Uttar Pradesh if not by the police then surely by the criminals."

"Our CM has been fasting for eight days but violence for over eight hours in Gorakhpur Jail is unexpected. The role of police in encounter of Pushpendra Yadav in Jhansi is dubious. Police should reveal the facts and accept that Pushpendra was first murdered and then encounter was staged. Police should also explain where exactly Pushpendra was killed and how come there was blood on the backseat of the car. The government has also failed on other fronts as inflation is sky rocketing and common people are forced to suffer," added Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh CM, was speaking to media at Lohia Park in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Saturday where he paid floral tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his 52nd death anniversary.

On the occasion former BSP lawmaker from Mehsi seat of Bahraich, K K Ojha joined Samajwadi Party along with hundreds of his supporters. Senior SP leaders including Rajendra Chaudhary, Ahmad Hasan, Fakir Siddiqui, MLC Udayveer Singh and SP State Chief Naresh Uttam Patel were also present on the occasion.

Earlier while visiting the family members of Pushpendra Yadav in Jhansi, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had given a warning to the Bharatiya Janata Party government and officers over the death of Pushpendra Yadav, in an alleged police encounter in Jhansi, saying the case will be investigated again when the Samajwadi Party comes to power in 2022. Addressing a press conference after a stopover for the night in Jhansi, the SP chief said, that those responsible for Pushpendra's death including police officers will be sent to jail.

"This is my warning to the BJP government and the officers as well that those responsible for the death of Pushpendra Yadav will be sent to jail after we form government in 2022. The Jhansi police is trying to show its strength by killing Pushpendra, the matter requires judicial enquiry. This is not an encounter, it's police lynching. Pushpendra was married three months back and now what future does his widow have? Once the by elections are over, we will get on roads to ensure justice for Pushpendra Yadav. The attitude of the government in this entire case is wrong. Entire Jhansi knows what the truth is in this case. An injustice has been done with the family of Pushpendra Yadav," said SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. UNI