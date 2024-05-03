Anya Taylor-Joy dons dramatic spiked dress for 'Furiosa' premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy as she dazzles at the Sydney premiere of 'Furiosa; A Mad Max Saga' in a striking vintage dress by Paco Rabanne, stepping into the iconic role previously played by Charlize Theron.

Washington [US]: Actor Anya Taylor-Joy made heads turn and cameras flash as she graced the red carpet at the premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' in Sydney, Australia.

The 28-year-old star, known for her roles in 'The Queen's Gambit' and 'The Witch,' made a bold fashion statement in a transparent gold dress adorned with giant spikes, exuding an aura of danger and elegance simultaneously.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6e-3prJb3_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The eye-catching ensemble, designed by Ryan Hastings and Paco Rabanne, hails from their spring/summer 1996 collection, adding a touch of vintage flair to Taylor-Joy's avant-garde look, People magazine reported.

Paired with a silver headpiece featuring arrow-like spikes, her outfit complemented the promotional theme of the upcoming 'Mad Max' prequel.

In 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,' directed by George Miller, Taylor-Joy steps into the role of Furiosa, previously portrayed by Charlize Theron in 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'



The prequel delves into the backstory of the iconic character, following her journey after being captured by the Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde while navigating a tumultuous world dominated by power struggles.

Joining Taylor-Joy in the cast are Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, contributing to the star-studded lineup of George Miller's latest addition to the Mad Max franchise.

Warner Bros. is set to release 'Furiosa' in the US on May 24.

—ANI