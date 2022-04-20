Anya Singh: Being a budding actor, uncertainty scares me

Mumbai: Budding actress Anya Singh, who appeared as the female lead in the web series titled "Never Kiss Your Best Friend", says the uncertain time post COVID-19 makes her nervous, but she is being positive.

"Establishing myself in any field is a tough task and of course it will be tougher for new actors like us. I am scared of the uncertainty that we have to go through. We know that things will be normal, but the question is when. It is actually such a unique situation that the more we think, the more we get into a dark zone. So I am trying to spend a day with productivity. If we are productive, we feel positive. I am taking master classes and working on my craft. I am reading more because it helps to keep my mind positive. I really do not want to feel the uncertain, unstable situation in my mind," Anya told IANS.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Habib Faisal''s directorial "Qaidi Band" in 2017. She has also appeared in the Telugu film "Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene".

The ZEE5 show "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" has given her a positive response from the audience and Anya sees digital entertainment as a space for constant opportunity.

"I also sense that all OTT platforms will show interest to make lot more original content, once full-fledged shooting starts. We have been shifting to home entertainment for a while. Even when normalcy returns, initially we will only prefer to go out for essential work and not for entertainment to the cinema halls. But content making will continue so projects will be lined up for digital entertainment," she reasoned.

--IANS