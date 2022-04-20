Any Student with Scientific Temper has the Potential to be the Next Edison or Curie of Science: Dr Atul

Roorkee: CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee organized a Student Awareness Programme on February 11, 2020 under the aegis of Jigyasa: Student-Scientist Connect Programme, to celebrate "UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science".

Welcoming the students, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist & Jigyasa Programme Coordinator, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee motivated the students to adopt a scientific approach towards life. The programme commenced with the screening of Science Film featuring the glorious achievements of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee.

Dr. Suvir Singh, Chief Scientist, presented a lecture on "Fire Risk Reduction in Buildings" and explained the process of fire spread during a disaster, with the help of short films. He enlightened the students on construction process for fire disaster planning in building and the role of architects, structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers, in the same.

Presenting a lecture on "Advanced Building Materials", Dr. L.P. Singh, Senior Principal Scientist explained the various materials used in construction from past to present, such as lime, gravel, stone, etc. during the Mohenjodaro era, to cement, geopolymer concrete, self-healing concrete, fly ash brick etc. during the present time and discussed futuristic construction materials like aerogel, power glass, polyvoltech technology etc.

Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal presented a Lecture on "Edison or Curie – Science Does Not Discriminate" and said that there can be no gender bias in science. Any student - boy or girl – with great passion, perseverance, and scientific temperament has the potential to succeed and become a great scientist like Thomas Alva Edison or Madame Marie Curie. Celebrating the achievements of women scientists on "UN International Day for Women and Girls in Science", he asked the students to take inspiration from the life and works of Madame Marie Curie, who is one of the only four great intellectuals of the world to receive the Nobel Prize twice for their work. He informed the students that Madame Curie was the first woman ever to receive a Nobel Prize, and the only person in the world to receive the Nobel Prize in two different areas of science - Physics and Chemistry. He told the students that scientific passion of Marie Curie and her husband inspired their daughter Irene to such an extent, that she too received a Nobel Prize for her contributions towards science. In fact, they are the only mother and daughter pair in the world to have received the Nobel Prize. He informed that the day also celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Thomas Elva Edison, who was born on February 11, 1847. He inspired the students from the life of Edison and informed that as a child Edison was considered a dunce and dismissed from school. However, his mother hid this fact from him and encouraged him to pursue his studies at home. This inspiration from his mother helped him succeed in life with 1093 patents, countless inventions and the tile of "Genius of the Century" to his name. Dr. Agarwal said that we must draw inspiration from the lives of great minds as such, to inculcate in ourselves a scientific consciousness. Copies of popular science magazines "Vigyan Pragati" & "Science Reporter" were distributed amongst the students.

Students visited CBRI laboratories - Structural Engineering, Fire Research, Energy Efficiency, Environmental Science and Technology - Clay Products, Rural Park and Technical Gallery, interacted with Institute scientists and learnt about various innovative technologies developed by CBRI.

Students of Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Shikarpur, Landhaura, Haridwar along with their teachers participated in the programme. Dr. Ashok Kumar, Anil Kumar, Dilshad, Palak Goel were also present on the occasion.