Any alliance with Cong 'very difficult' until it agrees to oppose Centre's Delhi ordinance: AAP

New Delhi: At an opposition unity meeting in Bihar on Friday, the AAP stated that it will be "very difficult" to form an alliance with the Congress after their recent verbal exchanges over the controversial Delhi ordinance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a statement shortly after the opposition session in Patna saying that numerous parties wanted the Congress to formally oppose the "black ordinance," but the grand old party refused.

As a result of the Congress' "hesitation and refusal to act as a team player," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that it would be "very difficult" for the party to be a part of any alliance that included the Congress. According to the AAP, "it will be difficult for the AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant until the Congress publicly denounces the black ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha."—Inputs from Agencies