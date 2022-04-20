Anwar's maiden ODI ton propels UAE to 278/9 against Ireland

Brisbane:Little-known Shaiman Anwar became the first UAE batsman to notch up a World Cup hundred as the Asian minnows punched above their weight to post a commendable 278 for nine against European giant-killers Ireland in their pool B ODI cricket match here today. Electing to bowl after winning the toss, the Irish kept it tight for most part of the match and had the UAE tied up in knots before the 35-year-old Anwar's (106) maiden ODI ton, combined with number eight Amjad Javed's lively 35-ball 42 helped them post a rather big total. The UAE, who lost their lung-opener to Zimbabwe and are lying second from bottom on the points table, were off to a steady start with Amjad Ali (45) and Andri Berenger (13) putting on a 49-run opening stand. However, the Irish kept a tight leash on the scoring rate for most part of the innings before Anwar helped the side break the shackles in the company of Javed. Anwar, however, was the most outstanding performer of the day with a craftily-paced knock, which rescued his team and also booked his place in the record books. The veteran, who has modelled his technique on Indian legend Rahul Dravid, had two ODI fifties under his belt before today's eye-catching effort. Anwar's knock was studded with 10 fours and a six and bettered the previous UAE best of 85. His 83-ball stay on the crease was ended by Max Sorenson in the 49th over when he induced an edge from the batsman, which was safely caught by wicketkeeper Gary Wilson. Javed, on the other hand, smashed five fours during his entertaining innings which played a huge role in helping UAE break free. The duo stitched together a partnership of 107 runs for the seventh wicket. Among the bowlers, Sorenson (2/60), Alex Cusack (2/54), Paul Stirling (2/27) and Kevin O'Brien (2/61) shared the spoils.