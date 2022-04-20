New Delhi (The Hawk): Anuvrata Mandal, The One Man Army, by the grace of "uparwala", has been proved to all and sundry including the BJP that he is "people's man" and howsoever muscular efforts done to "dissipate", "decipher", "delimit" him will all, like now, prove null and void. Utterly Infructus. So apprehensive (or, sheer scared) BJP has been of this "omnipotent", "omniscient", "ubiquitous" that it used its 'national clout' from the Centre in pressurising the local DM (Centre-owned any way) to stand at doorstep of Mandal and keep him "nazar bandh" till the voting was over deep late in the evening. But little did they apprehend that their wishes were horses, beggars and surely not Anuvrata Mandal would ride on them. Naturally they are left high and dry as they have got the message that they have already lost Mandal-controlled 30 MLA seats wherein, BJP was outrightly rejected by the masses like a fly in soup.

Now BJP expectedly want to 'pocket' Mandal in their team at any cost while Anuvrata Mandal himself has further consolidated his rapport with her leader Mamata Banerjee. She herself is extremely favorably disposed toward him because he symbolises Ma, Mati, Manush of Trinamul Congress Party and is fully loyal to it and dedicated whatever be the provocations contrary to that.