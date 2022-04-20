Anushka to Katrina: Shine your brightest always

Mumbai: Actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have been bonding over the good old times.

On Monday, Katrina went down memory lane and shared an old picture of her with Anushka, in a happy mood.

"Just felt happy seeing this pic," Katrina captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, Anushka reasoned why they were happy while the photo was clicked.

"It's because we were fully present and happy in this moment. Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina," Anushka commented.

The two have worked together in the films "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Zero", with Shah Rukh Khan.

–IANS