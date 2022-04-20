Anushka Sharma: Wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma says she is affected by the grotesque acts against animals, and demands stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Amid the lockdown, cases of monstrosity against animals have made the headlines.

While a pregnant elephant succumbed to injuries after trying to eat an explosive-stuffed pineapple, news of another set of elephants being poisoned, ill-treatment of dogs by people and a jackal being killed with a meat bomb have lately emerged.

"I was absolutely appalled and aghast when I read the news. I couldn''t understand how such a cruel act could have been carried out. I have always been a spokesperson for the voiceless. Not only am I companionate about animals but I also understand how important it is for us to live in better synergy with nature."

Anushka said educating people to be compassionate is the need of the hour.

"I think it is the need of the hour right now to look at what is happening around in the world. We are already heading in a bad direction and if people don''t pay attention to this soon enough, it''s only going to get worse. People need to understand and take responsibility on an individual level also," she felt.

"Educating people to be compassionate is very important as they will translate that to their kids and families and communities. I see kids throwing a stone at a stray dog and that is how it starts," said Anushka, an ardent animal lover.

The actress stressed that humans are supposed to be the protectors of nature.

"It makes me sad that humans can do this! We are supposed to be apparently the most evolved species and we are supposed to be the protector of nature and all these voiceless beings, but we are not doing that. I think when we have stricter laws, there will be accountability," she said.

Anushka has started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals, demanding amendment in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, so that strictest punishment is meted out to offenders.

"Right now you can get away after being cruel to an animal by paying 50 rupees -- you pay and you are out! There has to be stricter laws and people have to understand the importance of this. Only then will we move towards being a civilised planet," said Anushka.

She added: "I really wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty and they should be exercised and executed in a way that there is fear among people. They shouldn''t be able to think that they can do something like this so easily and can get away with it by paying a small fine," she adds.

