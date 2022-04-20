Anushka Sharma, you can stop traffic on NH10 with a killer look like that!

Anushka Sharma�s NH10 is all set to see its release on March 6. The actress is leaving no stones unturned in promoting her film, along with co-star Neil Bhoopalam. This year is going to be a busy one for the bee, with NH10 as well as Bombay Velvet in the pipeline. What a ride it has been for her post PK!As we all know, Anushka�s upcoming next is a thriller. The actress has been attending various promotional events to spread the word about her venture. A celebrity�s job never really ends at acting, as they all have to go through the promotional grind and look good while doing the same. Well Anushka has been on point! The actress was seen attending a radio show in a blue jumpsuit and looked trendy indeed. I loved how she wore the jumpsuit with a belt and teamed up the same with a pair of matching cream heels and golden studs. Wearing her hair in a neat ponytail with nude makeup on, the PK fame looked simple yet elegant. With this look, Anuhska truly has proven that one doesn�t have to go overboard with their appearances to make an impression. Right? Did you like Anushka�s look? Let me know in the comments section below!