Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli walk the red carpet!

New Delhi: Bollywood's youngest actress-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli are now regulars at making the paparazzi go nuts capturing them on various events. The duo, who is very much in love, was recently spotted at the red carpet event of a beauty awards night as per Indian Express report. Although the two have been seen and clicked together umpteen times but their presence on the Vogue Beauty Awards on July 21, Mumbai was different. The two have never really made an appearance together at any formal event where the media was in full attendance. The two dazzled hand-in-hand. Way to go guys!