Anushka Sharma turns 'light catcher', shares stunning sun-kissed picture

Mumbai: Channelling her weekend mood, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture.

The 'PK' star on Instagram shared a picture sporting a loosely fitted denim jacket with ripped jeans as she lies back on a couch and poses effortlessly for the lens.

In the sun-kissed picture, the recently turned mom is seen sporting loose hair, and no makeup face. The actor stunned fans, as she flaunted her post-pregnancy glow in the picture.

The 'Sultan' star who seemed in the mood to take a rest and lay back on a couch over the weekend, gave an apt caption for the post.

"Light Catcher," wrote Anushka alongside the photo.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 million likes while scores of the 32-year-old star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Meanwhile, currently, Anushka is embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with India skipper Virat Kolhi. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.

