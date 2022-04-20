Anushka Sharma trolled over Bengali folk song used in 'Bulbbul'

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and her new film on Netflix, "Bulbbul", are facing social media flak over the lyrics of an age-old Bengali folk song used in the film.

The song is "Kalankini Radha", 'and the words roughly translate to 'Ill-reputed Radha'. Netizens, are upset with the lyrics because they feel it depicts Radha in a negative way.

Objection has also been raised over the fact that at one point of the song, the subtitle describes Radha as "shameless hussy".

Netizens have alleged that Anushka Sharma is disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments by producing a film that has a song like this.

Among those who have complained is Hindustani Bhau of "Bigg Boss 13" fame. "Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? @CMOMaharashtra. (Anushka Sharma's Bulbul web series insults Lord Krishna and Radha in nasty language. Will the government take any step against such people? Why has no action been taken against Ekta Kapoor yet? For how long will such people continue to defame our country?)" he tweeted, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister's office. Hindustani Bhau has erroneously referred to "Bulbbul" the film as a web series.

Other netizens also had similar, even as the hashtag #BoycottNetflix trended on Twitter throughout Monday. The trend is actually an outcome of netizens' ire over the Telugu film, "Krishna And His Leela", on the digital platform, which many felt denigrated Lord Krishna. The objection to Anushka's film has only added to the protests.

Objections over the song have also been raised over a particular phrase in the lyrics that describes Krishna as "Kanha haramzada".

"#AnushkaSharma used words like haramzada for lord krishna and besharam for radha in #bulbul. Being a hindu she's disrespecting religion and hurting our sentiments. In every web series anushka is targeting Hinduism. This is so wrong. How could she!" wrote a user.

"How dare netflix and @AnushkaSharma openly insult hindu Gods in 'bulbul' web series on Netflix. HOW DARE THEY make derogatory, disgusting comments about krishna and radha? They aren't going to stop until we completely boycott netflix. That's the least we can do. #BoycottNetflix," shared another user.

"In movies and web series, always Hindu culture is degraded. In this series of #AnushkaSharma they called Shree Krishna as 'Haramzada' and Radhi ji 'Besharam' the original song is called 'Kalanki Radha' how can you let them degrade Hindu culture?" questioned a user.

However, a section of the netizens tried to offer an explanation saying it is an old Bengali folk song and the lyrics have not been written by Anushka.

"'Kalankini Radha' is a song written by Dwija Ratna during British rule and its a Bengali folks song (baul) which was sung by different singing personalities on different platforms. It is having a different inner meaning and is relevant to Indian mythology..@AnushkaSharma #Bulbul," tweeted a user.

Not just with "Bulbbul", netizens are also upset with Netflix's latest Telugu movie "Krishna and His Leela" alleging that the film hurts Hindu religious sentiments.

–IANS