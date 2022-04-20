Anushka Sharma spends time with her balcony ''buddies''

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma spent quality time with her "buddies" on Saturday.

In an Instagram picture, Anushka can be seen taking care of the plants in her balcony, which she calls her "buddies".

"Me and my buddies," the actress captioned the photograph.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who is an animal lover has started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals, demanding amendment in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, so that strictest punishment is meted out to offenders.

Anushka started the campaign after she was "appalled" at the recent brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a jackal in Tamil Nadu, and the injury of a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh. All three animals were attacked in a similar ghastly manner, by feeding them food mixed with explosives.

--IANS