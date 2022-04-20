    Menu
    Anushka Sharma shares candid chai time picture clicked by her father

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a candid picture of herself enjoying "chai time" with her father.

    The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her wearing a pink coloured salwar suit.

    She went on to reveal in the caption that the picture has been clicked by her father.

    "When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter," she wrote in the caption.

    The 32-year-old actor is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

    —ANI

