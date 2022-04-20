Anushka Sharma ready for 'real' action?

New Delhi: Basking in the glory of her latest blockbuster 'PK', actress Anushka Sharma is certainly the 'girl of the moment'. The latest that has been reported about the leggy lass is that she might be seen performing her own stunts in her first home production venture 'NH10'. According to a leading daily, Anushka, who is also producing the film might kick some action herself. She will reportedly be seen doing some daredevil stunts without using a body double. Reports further suggest that Anushka is paying extra attention to each and every detail of the script. 'NH10' is a thriller which will be helmed by 'Manorama Six Feet Under' fame director Navdeep Singh. Anushka's production company Clean Slate Films is co-producing the movie along with Phantom Films. Actor Neil Bhoopalam will be seen opposite Anushka in the lead role.