Anushka Sharma learns wrestling for 'Sultan'

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma is currently getting trained in wrestling for her role in Salman Khan-starrer "Sultan". The 27-year-old "NH 10" actress plays a wrestler in the upcoming YRF's sports drama. Anushka is training with a team of wrestlers, who have been brought down from Delhi for a six week period. The actress is required to dedicate four hours every day to the training to get into the skin of the character. The actress tweeted a few pictures of her training session. She captioned one image, "No pain no gain so just train. #Wrestling #Sultan #Training." Produced by Aditya Chopra and written-directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will also see Salman in the role of a wrestler. It will release this Eid