Anushka Sharma is dark and fierce in the new poster of NH10!

Now this makes for a gritty poster, doesn�t it? Anushka Sharma is hitting the iron hard while it�s hot. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has raised a lot of curiosity with the first look of her production venture and while the audiences are left guessing what the film is about, here she is with the second poster of NH10 which has left her fans even more intrigued! In the new poster you see a charged up Anushka with blood smeared on her forehead ready to strike with a heavy metal rod. Is she trying to murder someone in the film or is she resorting to self defence because her life is in danger? I guess we�ll get a better idea about that once the film comes out. NH10 surely looks like a movie that Ms Sharma is going to carry solely on her shoulders. She stars opposite Shaitaan fame Neil Bhoopalam in this one and they play the roles of Meera and Arjun respectively. The couple are madly in love with each other and they decide to take a break from their stressful work lives by going on a vacation which takes them to the NH10 highway. Mary Kom actor Darshan Kumar, who is also part of the film, plays the character of Satbir. By the looks of this poster seems like Anushka will be doing some action! The thriller will have a March release this year. Are you excited to watch Anushka Sharma�s maiden production venture?