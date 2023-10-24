Anushka Sen: Shooting for 'Country of Blind’ was eye-opening experience

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sen, who is known for her work in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Baal Veer', and others, is a part of the movie ‘Country of Blind’, and has opened up about her character, calling it an ‘incredibly moving experience’ for her.



‘Country Of Blind’ featuring Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah, has been causing quite a stir in the world of entertainment with its international release.



As Indian viewers eagerly await their chance to experience this masterpiece, the creators are weaving an intricate web of excitement and intrigue.



Anushka is a hidden gem in this highly praised movie. While the creators had skilfully concealed this captivating tidbit, they have now unveiled a tantalising trailer showcasing Anushka's role, providing a glimpse into her character.



This sneak peek reveals a blind girl whose extraordinary sensory abilities baffle everyone.



Opening up about her character, Anuskha said: “Portraying a visually challenged girl with extraordinary sensory powers in 'Country of Blind' was an incredibly moving experience for me. I said 'yes' to this project because the character's journey touched my heart and resonated with the belief that our abilities go far beyond our physical limitations."



"Shooting this film was an eye-opening experience in itself. I had to dig deep into understanding the world of the visually impaired, and it was both challenging and humbling. I realised that cinema has the power to break boundaries and showcase the strength of the human spirit," said the ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ actress.



Expressing her excitement on the film being invited to the Oscars Library, and receiving adulation from all over, Anuskha shared: "The appreciation the film has received is overwhelming. It's a testament to the power of storytelling.”



“ ‘Country of Blind' is not just a movie, it's a celebration of the extraordinary within all of us. I'm grateful to have been a part of this beautiful journey, and it has forever changed how I perceive the world and the limitless possibilities it holds,” she said.



Anushka's foray into the international film scene started with 'Lihaaf', co-produced by the Oscar winner Marc Baschet and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. She also took the lead in the film ‘Am I Next’.



Her versatility has extended to the Korean entertainment industry, where she has signed on for numerous web series and film projects, earning her the prestigious title of Ambassador for Korea Tourism.



Produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Namita Lal, Zeba Sajid, and co-producers Jayant Jaiswal and Jitendra Rai, in association with Assad Motion Pictures, and backed by Reliance Entertainment, this film is set for more international screenings before it graces Indian theatres.

