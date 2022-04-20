Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

Mumbai: As soon the trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' was released, a scene, where the 'Pari' actor can be seen crying, became viral memes on the social media.

In order to make their posts hilarious; several Twitter users captioned the scene, depicting different situations.

One user gave a political caption to the scene and wrote "#memesdaily #SuiDhaaga #suidhagameme #AnushkaSharma Who needs Votes to Win this Election ? CONGRESS :- Another one swapped Anushka's crying face with that of Monalisa, thereby recreating a masterpiece.

The user even tagged Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka.Not only them, there were others who turned Anushka's expressions into hilarious memes on the social media site.