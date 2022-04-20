Anurag Kashyap behind Ranbir Kapoor's falling career graph? Deets inside

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he feels sad and responsible for the falling graph of Ranbir Kapoor, who was once at the top of the game in Bollywood. Anurag's brother Abhinav Kashyap's "Besharam" in 2013 put a break on Ranbir's winning streak, who until then was riding high on success with hits like "Wake Up Sid", "Barfi" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". His career took a bigger beating when Anurag's magnum opus "Bombay Velvet" (2015) bombed at the box office. "Both 'Bombay Velvet' and 'Besharam' affected me personally. All these things (downfall of Ranbir's career) affected me as you take responsibility for the work you do. I feel responsible for that thing," Anurag told PTI when asked about Ranbir's fall. "I think Ranbir is one of the finest actors and he was willing to experiment. We failed him collectively, a lot of us failed him," he said. Post "Besharam" and "Bombay Velvet", reports had even cropped up that how the Kashyap brothers brought the career of "Barfi" actor plummeting. Though the two films bombed at the box office, it hasn't changed personal equation between the director and the actor. "Yes we talk normally now also," Anurag said. When asked if there is any project lined up with Ranbir, the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director said currently there are no such plans. "He is committed to a lot of things like Raju Hirani's film, 'Jagga Jassos' (with Anurag Basu), Ayan Mukherji's film. He is busy for next two years," he added. PTI