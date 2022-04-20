Anurag Basu: Aditya Roy Kapur never takes shortcuts

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Basu feels actor Aditya Roy Kapur is a perfectionist when it comes to acting.

Basu worked with Aditya on his latest film "Ludo". In the film, Aditya plays the character of Akash, a ventriloquist.

"Aditya is a perfectionist when it comes to acting. There were multiple instances when I was good with a particular scene and he wanted to do another two takes because he wanted to give a better performance," Basu said.

"Regarding ventriloquism, I had offered him to use a dub artist but instead he decided to learn the art himself, which is not an easy task. He trained against a third generation ventriloquist, one of the famous ones in the country and is now a trained ventriloquist himself! There were times in the shoot where I had to tell him to tone it down a little bit, otherwise it would seem like a dub artist had done it. Aditya Roy Kapur is the kind of person that never takes shortcuts and works towards what he wants," he added.

Basu's multistarrer "Ludo" also features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. It is a dark comedy drama about four people whose lives collide. The film released on Netflix on November 12.

