Anurag Basu treats actors with lots of love and care: Ishtiyak Khan

Mumbai: Actor Ishtiyak Khan got to work with filmmaker Anurag Basu in the recent release, Ludo. He says Basu treats actors with love and never makes them feel low when they make mistakes.

"This the first time I got to work with Anurag sir and I was really excited for this one because his films are phenomenal. He is the one who already maps out everything in mind, from character's timing to background score and scene timings. He visualises everything in advance which the best thing that I have learnt from him," said Ishtiyak, who has featured in films like Tamasha and Fukrey Returns.

Sharing an anecdote from the set of Ludo, he said: "There was a scene with Aditya Roy Kapur where I was supposed to shout at him. It was my first day on set and was challenging for me. Anurag sir doesn't give scripts in advance. We improvise it and make dialogues on set, hence it was quite challenging and interesting at the same time. I practiced that scene a lot. Then again sir brought some changes in the scene so it was challenging but really enthralling. Anurag sir treats actors with lots of love and care. He never makes you feel low when you make mistakes. So you focus on your work and not the mistakes."

Talking about his character in the OTT-released film, he shared: "I'm essaying the character of a cop and how he handles cases and crimes in a city. He feels he is smart and can solve any case. Suddenly, too many crimes start taking place in a single day and too many incidents start taking place. Also, his wife asks for divorce so there's a havoc in his life. —IANS