Anupam Kher says 'COVID -19 pandemic caught humankind like deer in headlights'

Dehradun: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday launched his latest book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today' at Natraj Publishers, here and said the 'COVID-19 pandemic caught humankind like a deer in the headlights.'

The 'Saraansh' star talked about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected people around the world.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is considered as the most crucial global health calamity of the twenty-first century. It caught humankind like a deer in the headlights. All across the globe, people were unprepared to face this disease head-on," said Kher.

Sharing about how the infection gave birth to the political and socio-economic crisis - all around the world.

"Apart from enduring the impact of the socio-economic and political crisis, we had to deal with the consequences of staying inside our homes without knowing what the future held for us. The severity of this disease forced us all to become homebodies," shared the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star.

In the senior actor's thinking, this phase has reminded us that we must strive to find pleasure in life's simplicity.

Kher said, "I am delighted to release his first-ever copy at the oldest bookstore of Dehradun. He emphasised the need to rethink, reboot and reset the button, and having done that we shouldn't mess it up. In his interaction with the media, he said I am an optimist and was enjoying his visit to Dehradun as he himself hails from a Shimla another small hill station."

At the event, the 65-year-old star remembered some interesting anecdotes from his childhood with everyone present at the event.

Kher's energetic presence in the bookshop filled everyone with a sense of spontaneity that had been lost in the last few months of the current crisis.

