Anupam Kher Praises Vidya Balan's 'Grace, Charm'

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised actress Vidya Balan for her grace, charm and brilliance.





Vidya visited Anupam's acting school Actor Prepares for a masterclass and he said that the students and teachers absolutely loved it.





Anupam also shared a few photographs, where he and Vidya are seen posing with the students.





"Thank you Vidya Balan for your grace, charm, magnanimity and brilliance today at Actor Prepares. Our students/teachers loved your master class," Anupam captioned the image on Friday night.





On the acting front, Vidya will next be seen in "Begum Jaan", a remake of the 2015 Bengali film "Rajkahini".





The film is scheduled for release on March 17.





She will also be seen in "Tumhari Sulu", where the actress will play the role of a late night radio jockey.





--IANS