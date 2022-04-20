Anupam Kher nominated for TV BAFTA for 'The Boy with the Topknot'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has secured a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category at the British Academy Television Awards 2018 for his role in the drama "The Boy with the Topknot".

The show, which aired on BBC Two last year, is based on a critically acclaimed memoir of the same name by journalist Sathnam Sanghera.

Also starring Sacha Dhawan and Deepti Naval, it follows a boy growing up in Wolverhampton to traditional Punjabi parents. Kher and Naval play the parents of the protagonist.

Other fellow nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category are Adrian Dunbar for "Line of Duty", Brian F O'Byrne for "Little Boy Blue" and Jimmi Simpson for "USS Callister" episode of Netflix's "Black Mirror".

Kher, who has appeared in a number of international projects such as "The Big Sick", "Silver Linings Playbook", "Sense8" and others, took to Twitter to express his happiness.

"Thank you @BAFTA for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled. 'The Boy With The Topknot'," he tweeted.

"The Crown", "Line of Duty" and "Black Mirror" secured the most nominations

at the awards which will be held on April 12.

Both the "The Crown" and "Line of Duty" will battle it out for Best Drama award align with "The End of the F**king World" and "Peaky Blinders". —PTI



