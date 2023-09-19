Anupam Kher, Big B, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, all of India is celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha with pride. Of course, Bollywood celebrities can’t be excluded from this. As such Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood among many more have given their own celebratory messages, marking the occasion.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), actor Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi: “To all of you I wish a very fond Ganesh Chaturthi. I hope that all your wishes are fulfilled. May you always stay healthy and happy. Ganapati Bappa Morya.”

Akshay Kumar wrote: “As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Sunny Deol, fresh off the big success of ‘Gadar 2’ wrote on his Instagram: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha, the Vignaharta, remove all obstacles and sorrows from our lives.”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a very simple message with a picture of Lord Ganesha on his X, writing: “गुण गणपतिये नमः”(Gunna Ganapati Namah)

Bowing his head in reverence to a statue of the deity, Ajay Devgn wrote on X: “The one who relieves us of grief, the one who endows us with happiness. Not only this day, but everyday should begin with the blessings of Ganapati Bappa for all of us. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. Ganapati Bappa Morya.”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “Om Gunna Ganapati Namah. To all of you, I give my heartiest congratulations on Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Shilpa Shetty, who was standing in front of a Ganesha mandappa with her family, shared on X: “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava.”

Madhuri Dixit, sharing her wishes, posted a picture of herself in front of a Ganesha idol and wrote in Marathi: Ganapti Bappa has come, the entire earth has been decorated. There’s excitement in nerves for the arrival of Ganapti Bappa. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Sonu Sood, partaking in celebrations wrote: “Ganapti Bappa Morya”

The state of Maharashtra is lit up with the lights of celebration with ardent devotees of the elephant-headed god lighting up the diyas and offering their prayers at the mandapas of Lord Ganesha, chanting loudly “Ganapati Bappa Morya.”

—IANS