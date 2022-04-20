Anuhska Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam make a happy couple for NH10 promotions- view pics!

Ever since I have seen the trailer of Anushka Sharma�s upcoming film NH10, I�m being careful on the roads along with constantly thinking on how the venture will end up. Imagine me wondering about all this when the film hasn�t even hit the theatres yet! The makers have won half the battle, eh? The thriller will see its release on march 6 this year and Anushka as well as Neil Bhoopalam are leaving no stones unturned in spreading the word about their upcoming film. The lead pair was spotted at a suburban hotel recently for a promotional event. I liked how the two actors were all smiles in front of the shutterbugs. Where Neil chose to go the casual way in a black tee and denims, Anushka made a feminine frame in a lovely blue and white frill dress which she teamed with a pair of matching sandals. I lobed how the PK actress wore her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with a pair of turquoise earrings and bright red lips. That move was offbeat and I liked it! I can�t wait to see the two giving us some thrilling action in NH10. In case you have missed the trailer, do catch it below: