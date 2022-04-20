Anubhav Sinha: Entire discussion after Sushant''s suicide agenda driven

New Delhi: Anubhav Sinha finds all the clamour around Sushant Singh Rajput''s suicide ridiculous. The filmmaker says the everyday drama is disturbing, adding he suspects "some politics" has gotten into the conversation, which started after the news of the young actor''s death.

Sushant''s demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things -- from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood''s power camps to the culture of blind items.

"What is going on is ridiculous. I would allow that young boy to rest. He must have been really disturbed in his head, restless and not at peace at all. I think we should just let him be for some time," Sinha told IANS while discussing how a blame-game started after Sushant''s death.

"It''s not easy to take your own life and especially when you''re doing rather well. We need to keep quiet but a lot has been spoken about, and I suspect there is some politics that has gotten into it, and that''s not good for anybody -- not for the boy at all," he added.

The filmmaker feels one needs to be sensitive towards Sushant''s family.

"They need to think about him and his family. Every day there is some drama or the other, which is disturbing. I didn''t know him, I never met him, but I am disturbed. He was just 34. I made my first film at 36 and he was younger than that. I personally think that this entire discussion is pretty agenda driven and that is the reason why I don''t want to participate in it," he added.

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment. Toxic culture of Bollywood and imbalance of power are two things that have been highlighted after his demise.

Sinha admits that there is imbalance of power in Bollywood, but it is not something new.

"In any era, there have been more powerful people than the rest, and I am not only talking about Bollywood. So that is not something new. It is the order of the world that some people have more power than the rest -- which according to me is not fine but that is how the world is," noted the filmmaker.

He added: "Most businesses are so ruthless. It''s about me having the larger market share, me having a better number of stock exchanges. Our business is such that it deals with human beings. So, every product is a human being, it could be a director, an actor, or a DOP."

"So, while we are a business, we are very vulnerable human beings. We should be kind to each other and we should be mindful of each other, our insecurities and each other''s happiness. There is a place for everyone to be happy," he concluded on a hopeful note.

--IANS

