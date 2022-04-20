Anubhav Sinha gifts face shields to UP corona warriors

Lucknow: Film director Anubhav Sinha has gifted face shields for Corona warriors in Lucknow, Agra and Varanasi. Sinha, who belongs to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, had earlier gifted 2,000 face shields to the Lucknow Police.

Nitin Mishra, a city-based businessman and also a film producer, handed over the face shields on Wednesday, on behalf of Anubhav Sinha, to UP minister Brajesh Pathak and Dr Narendra Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow, for the medical professionals involved in the task of treating patients suffering from Coronavirus.

Sinha intends to distribute around 20,000 face shields for the policemen and health workers in UP.

Anubhav Sinha is known for films like ''Article 15'' and ''Mulk'' - both of which were shot in Uttar Pradesh.

His latest film ''Thappad'', based on the issue of domestic violence, won him critical acclaim.

Sinha is also the founder and owner of Benaras Media Works, the production company which he established in 2012 to produce his films and television projects.

--IANS