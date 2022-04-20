Anubhav Sinha commends ladies extending support to Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh, many women he has known have come forward to extend support to him, particularly his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and actress Kalki Koechlin, besides actresses Taapsee Pannu and Mahie Gill, among others.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to social media on Monday to commend such gesture. "It is so heartening to see ladies step out to defend some of their worthy counterparts. Thank you ladies, this is time all of you made sure that the #MeToo movement doesn't become a political tool. Through this tweet sending love to you all," Sinha tweeted from his verified account on Monday.

Sinha also retweeted a statement shared by Kashyap's former wife Kalki who has called the #metoo allegation against him a social media circus.

On Sunday, Sinha had tweeted extending his support to Anurag Kashyap. He wrote: "It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia. It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women. @anuragkashyap72."

—IANS