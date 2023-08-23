Antilia bomb scare case: SC grants bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court released Pradeep Sharma, a former police officer from Mumbai who was arrested in connection with the murders of businessman Mansukh Hiran and the Antilia bomb scare case.

The SUV was discovered on February 25, 2021, near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home 'Antilia' in south Mumbai; it was filled with explosives.

Hiran, a businessman who was in possession of the SUV on March 5, 2021, was discovered dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane.—Inputs from Agencies