Anti-Twitter conservatives in US push rival Parler as alternative

San Francisco: With Twitter showing no signs of relenting in flagging tweets that violate its policies, including those of US President Donald Trump, several Republican politicians have started pushing the social media platform Parler as an alternative.

From Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan to Elise Stefanik and Nikki Haley, many have already joined the platform which was founded by computer scientists John Matze in 2018.

Leading the push to make a shift to Parler is Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale who has been on the platform for about two years now.

—IANS